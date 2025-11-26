Air defenses destroy 10 Ukrainian UAVs over three Russian regions — top brass

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over three Russian regions within a four-hour period on Wednesday afternoon, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 12:00 p.m. and until 4:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. GMT] on November 26, alert air defense forces destroyed 10 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: six UAVs over the Belgorod Region, three UAVs over the Bryansk Region and one UAV over the Kursk Region," the ministry said in a statement.