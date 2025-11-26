Russia urges Moldova to return to constructive approach amid drone intrigue

CHISINAU, November 26. /TASS/. Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov called on Moldova to stop diplomatic demarches and return to constructive dialogue after visiting the republic's Foreign Ministry, in front of which a Gerbera drone was later displayed, which was claimed to have landed in the republic.

"Specialists should investigate these issues [about drones], so we propose to slightly change the paradigm of our relations and get out of this vicious circle of protesting immediately after something happens. Because there are a lot of false flag operations, there are a lot of attempts to spoil our relations with the Republic of Moldova, which are already at their lowest point. First of all, we need to establish a constructive dialogue to understand the true causes of what is happening," he told reporters.