West waging info war against Russia's position on Ukraine deal — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The idea of reaching an agreement on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict based on eliminating its root causes is being painted negatively in the Western media, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Over the past few days, we have seen a lot of information leaks, attacks, and assaults through the British media, through social media, on the very idea of reaching an agreement, and agreements that will mean addressing, among other things, the root causes of this conflict," he told a news conference.

Ryabkov said that he did not intend to comment on any leaks.

"I urge all media outlets to exercise maximum responsibility," he said.

"Now is the period, the moment when one should not succumb to provocations. Our opponents are great masters and lovers of [provocations], especially native English speakers in different parts of the world. They have perfected [the ability] to harm and interfere with constructive processes, wherever they develop, if for some reason these people consider the development of these processes not to meet their narrow self-serving, selfish interests."