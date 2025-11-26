Kremlin aide Ushakov doesn’t believe Witkoff to be source of leaked Russia-US calls

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. The recent leak of telephone conversations between Russia and the United States definitely did not come from US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"Witkoff wasn't the one," Ushakov said in an interview with Russia’s Kommersant daily.

Earlier, Bloomberg published transcripts of Witkoff’s last month conversations with Ushakov and Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The phone calls took place on October 14 and October 29, respectively, the news agency noted.

Since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, Moscow and Washington have been trying to restore relations and remove mutual irritants that have piled up over recent years.