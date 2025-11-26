Russia hopes to avoid ‘negative scenarios’ in strategic stability — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia hopes to avoid "negative scenarios" in the sphere of strategic stability, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference.

The senior diplomat pointed to the existing "risk of an arms race and further destabilization of the strategic environment." "Our country, as our leadership has consistently emphasized, is prepared for any developments, but our security interests must be unconditionally ensured. We hope that the most negative scenarios can be prevented. We are convinced that implementing the post-New START (the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty - TASS) initiative would set the right course for further efforts to maintain strategic stability," Ryabkov said.

In this regard, the senior diplomat stressed that Russia’s initiative on measures to follow the expiration of New START is both timely and well-justified. "If, for some reason, the US rejects it and begins expanding its capabilities, the strategic situation will deteriorate, tensions will rise, and developments will become far less predictable. In this context, US officials’ hints about resuming full-scale nuclear testing do little to inspire confidence. Should that happen, another key framework for maintaining restraint in the strategic sphere would be undermined," Ryabkov said.

"Our position is well known and has been repeatedly articulated by President Vladimir Putin. We cannot remain indifferent to potential US actions that would upset the strategic balance established since the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty came into being. This document - supported by the overwhelming majority of countries - would significantly enhance international security, yet it has still not entered into force. This is largely due to the United States, which first failed and then declined to secure Senate ratification of this cornerstone agreement. Taken together, these factors present a bleak outlook," the deputy foreign minister concluded.