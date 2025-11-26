Russian MFA slams West for whipping up media frenzy around Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Diplomatic efforts to find solutions to the Ukraine issue should be quiet, but in the West, the media is stirring the pot, used as a weapon in an information war, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference.

"Any diplomatic efforts require silence," he noted. "They may prove to be effective and productive if we reduce the risk of external influence, but we can see that a whole host of news outlets are being used not just as fake news carriers but also as a weapon in an information war," the senior diplomat added.

According to Ryabkov, this information war is, "without a doubt, an integral and key part of the all-out hybrid war that the Collective West, led by the European Union, EU institutions and a number of belligerent leaders in Western Europe, is waging against Russia."

The diplomat pointed out that Russia was unaware if the West’s position on Ukraine as voiced by the media was a final one. "We keep an eye on public messages and official statements," he said, adding: "We certainly take note of the heavy, emotional, and hyped-up environment that is being deliberately created in the West around this process, which is not helping things.".