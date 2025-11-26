Time for grain deal over — Russia’s senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The time for the grain deal has passed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told a press conference.

"It seems that the grain deal, its time, has clearly expired. There is now a broad recognition that real, results-oriented action is needed in the sphere of food security. I would like to emphasize that the European Union, which boasts of its quasi-humanitarian approach to many international issues, has in fact obstructed the implementation of several key arrangements that would help level the playing field in food markets and, most importantly, would enable countries and people most in need of affordable food supplies to receive them from Russia. Instead, geopolitics is clouding the vision here again," he said when asked about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks on plans to discuss renewing the grain corridor agreements.

Just as on many other issues, the European Union is driven by its own illusions about "what the international agenda is today and how it should be dealt with," Ryabkov noted. "We condemn this destructive course. We see that neither experience nor any events that would seem to bring them to their senses teach those people anything. But no matter, we will continue to work with those in the world who demonstrate a sensible, rational, and constructive approach, who strive for a normal partnership without geopolitical or other ideological overtones. And Turkey is one of those countries," he emphasized.

On November 23, Erdogan said that he intended to raise the issue of resuming the grain corridor agreements during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Monday.