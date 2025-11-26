Asia-Pacific region seething with conflict potential — Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Asia-Pacific region could become a site for numerous conflicts as some nations are upping their provocative efforts there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"We pay tribute to Beijing's restraint and at the same time its firmness in upholding national interests. But the provocative course of some regional capitals has recently manifested itself to a much greater extent than before. Without going into a detailed analysis of what has been done, in general, I want to say that this region has the potential to become conflict-prone. Until this happens, we need to take a balanced approach, and it's America's allies in the region in the first place that should approach this issue responsibly and sensibly, understanding how pivotal the Taiwan issue is and how sensitive it is for China," he told reporters.

"We will assist our Chinese partners, our closest colleagues, with whom we cooperate on all issues, in this regard."

China, Japan tussle over Taiwan

Earlier, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said that his country was not abandoning plans to deploy medium-range missiles on the territory of the Self-Defense Forces garrison on Yonaguni Island, located about 110 km off Taiwan. The statement followed a comment by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi that a possible military crisis around Taipei would pose an "existential threat" that could force Tokyo to exercise its "right to collective self-defense." This position was not met well by Beijing and increased tensions in relations between the two nations.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after a defeat in the Chinese civil war. Since then, Taipei has retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According to Beijing's position, supported by most countries, including Russia, this is one of the regions of China.