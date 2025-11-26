Russian, Kyrgyz leaders highlight need for military stability in Eurasia

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. With the current geopolitical situation as it is, ensuring military and political stability in Eurasia is as important than ever, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan said in a joint statement.

"The current geopolitical realities highlight the need to form a stable architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia that will guarantee the long-term stabilization of the military and political situation on the continent and the sustainable development of all countries of the region without exception," the statement reads. Moscow and Bishkek expressed readiness to work to achieve this goal.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan praised effective work within the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). They also commended the Russia - Central Asia platform.

The two presidents "called for forming a fair, multi-polar world order based on the universally recognized international law," and expressed their willingness to maintain trust-based communication.