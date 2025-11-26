Russian diplomat emphasizes that Moscow will not move any red lines in peace talks

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes Washington’s efforts to find reasonable solutions to the Ukraine issue but no one should expect Russia to abandon its core positions in the conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference.

"We welcome the Trump administration’s efforts to find reasonable solutions. Various versions of the US plan are subject to talks," he stressed. "Any concessions and a departure from our approaches to the key aspects of achieving our goals, including those related to the special military operation, are out of the question," Ryabkov added.

The diplomat pointed out that Russia has never wavered from this position. "It concerns various aspects of the current situation and is largely focused on the underlying causes of the crisis we have been dealing with for quite a long time." Meanwhile, the Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized that "various elements of the Anchorage process are compromises per se," which is what Russian leader Vladimir Putin said earlier. "This is the basis we will be guided by once we study the version that is currently on the table and continue discussions," Ryabkov added.