No progress in air service with the US, diplomatic property return

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. There has been no progress in the dialogue with the US side on the resumption of the air service and the return of Russian diplomatic property, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference.

"Regrettably, there have been no real shifts in the priority issues for us, specifically, the return of illegally seized Russian diplomatic properties in the United States and the restart of the direct air service between our countries," the deputy minister said.

The work on normalization of functioning conditions of diplomatic missions in Russia and the United States continues, Ryabkov noted. "Although it is not as dynamic as we would like it to be," he said.

Furthermore, two rounds of expert consultations were held in the businesslike manner in the first half of 2025, Ryabkov stressed. "Certain success was achieved. Among other things, we manage to agree upon seamless banking servicing of the diplomatic mission and slightly improve the situation with the issue of diplomatic and service visas," he added.