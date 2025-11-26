Russia not ready to discuss Trump’s plan on Ukraine publicly — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Moscow is not prepared to discuss publicly various versions of US President Donald Trump's plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are not prepared to discuss publicly some of the details of what is happening, including various versions of this peace plan. Ultimately, time and attention are needed for the dialogue process to continue," he told a press conference.

Russia is ready for the dialogue, Ryabkov emphasized. "The problem is the presence or absence of political will to strictly implement the understandings reached by leaders of the two countries in Anchorage," he noted. "We are committed to the Anchorage results, and we will continue to act within this framework, correlating what is happening now with the basic principles formulated by the two presidents," the official added.

Moscow responds "without pause and calmly" to the flood of accusations against it from the West, Ryabkov said. "We respond to them with our readiness to achieve the goals set, preferably diplomatically, in the event of any setbacks acting further within the framework of the special military operation. We respond by turning our voice to representatives of the global majority who in the overwhelming majority of cases demonstrate a sound, balanced, reasonable approach," he said.