Russia ready to extend New START limits beyond one year — MFA

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia is open to extending the quantitative limits under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for longer than the one-year period proposed by Moscow, provided those limits are preserved, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference.

He recalled that Russia had suggested that Moscow and Washington "voluntarily undertake self-imposed restrictions in terms of compliance with the key quantitative limits under the New START Treaty after its expiration for at least one year."

"In the future, we could decide to keep things as they are, depending on the strategic situation," Ryabkov noted.

The senior diplomat added that the initiative outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin on post-New START measures is a logical step, but its implementation will require political will not only from Russia, but also from the United States.

Putin said on September 22 at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Moscow is ready to continue adhering to the quantitative restrictions under the treaty for another year after it expires next February. However, he noted that this measure is only viable if Washington does the same.