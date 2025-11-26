Economy prioritized during Russian-Kyrgyz negotiations — Putin

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. The development of economic cooperation was prioritized during the negotiations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement to the press.

"Priority attention during the negotiations was given to the topic of further development of economic cooperation," the head of state said, adding that trade turnover between the two countries broke a record and exceeded $4 bln last year.

"This year mutual trade flows continue to grow at a solid pace of around 17%," Putin said. The countries have practically abandoned the use of foreign currencies in mutual settlements, with the ruble currently accounting for 97% of commercial transactions, he noted.

"The Russian side is helping Kyrgyzstan improve its tax administration and product labeling systems," Putin said, adding that as a result of this work, revenues to the Kyrgyz budget have increased by more than $1 bln.