Russia needs to be convinced US is ready to respect its interests — MFA

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia still needs to be convinced the US is ready to respect its core interests and work on an equal footing to address the root causes of the crisis in relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told a news conference.

"We still need to be convinced of the US's willingness to truly respect our core interests and work on an equitable basis to address the root causes of the current crisis in relations, as well as fundamental contradictions in the security sphere," he said.

Ryabkov stressed this idea when commenting on the prospects for resuming a comprehensive strategic dialogue with Washington.

"Clearly, fruitful cooperation in this area will require the necessary conditions to mature. We are currently paying close attention to this on a regular basis. This is an indispensable requirement," he emphasized.

Ryabkov recalled Russia's initiative concerning the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). "We have clearly stated that the Russian initiative will remain viable only if the American side conscientiously maintains the status quo in the strategic offensive arms sphere and generally refrains from taking steps that violate the existing balance of deterrence potentials," he noted. "This initiative is purely positive, devoid of any ulterior motive, and entirely aimed at preventing negative scenarios that could materialize in a world without New START," Ryabkov continued.

"The complete disappearance of stabilizing measures is fraught with a total loss of predictability and restraint in the strategic sphere, the risk of unleashing an arms race, as well as increasing tensions in relations between the two largest nuclear powers and the overall level of nuclear threat."

Ryabkov explained that the step proposed by the Russian side "would be in the interests of both parties to the New START treaty, as well as the entire international community." "Frankly speaking, in the current hyper-turbulent period, implementing our idea would help gain time," he noted. "This time will be needed, in particular, for the parties to comprehensively assess the evolving situation and determine their readiness to move toward resuming a comprehensive strategic dialogue, which could include arms control issues.".