Russia ready for dialogue with US on areas of mutual interest — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue dialogue with the US on all areas of mutual interest, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference.

"We know that American businesses are sending fairly clear signals that they would like to return to our market," he said. "Of course, we will consider each case separately, but only on an equal and mutually beneficial basis, taking into account the interests of our business community," the senior diplomat pointed out.

Ryabkov emphasized that economic cooperation with the US "has good prospects." "There are plenty of unresolved issues in our cooperation and dialogue with Washington. However, we are ready to continue across the entire bilateral agenda with the understanding that it will be strictly based on Russian interests," the deputy foreign minister concluded.