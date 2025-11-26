US continues to provide arms, intelligence to Ukraine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Washington continues to supply arms and intelligence to the regime in Kiev, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told a news conference.

"You remember how the summit in Anchorage concluded on August 15. You know that a certain set of Russian-American understandings has been formed, which, under certain conditions, could serve as the foundation for a subsequent comprehensive political and diplomatic settlement. At the same time, steps contrary to this trend are also being observed: American arms supplies to the regime in Kiev continue, albeit now financed by European funds," Ryabkov said. "American intelligence continues to flow there."

He recalled that in October, for the first time under the current US administration, large-scale new sanctions were imposed against Rosneft and Lukoil. "American lawmakers are proposing to stoop to the level of outright robbery. Late last month, the US Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee approved a bill to transfer proceeds from frozen Russian assets held in the US to Ukraine," Ryabkov noted. "There are some other harmful initiatives.".