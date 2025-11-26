THE HAGUE, November 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army uses chemical weapons against civilians on a regular basis, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said.

"Ukrainian forces continue to use chemical weapons on a regular basis, particularly targeting civilians," he pointed out, addressing the 30th session of the OPCW Conference of States Parties.

Tarabrin stressed that Kiev also continued attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and chemical industry facilities inside Russia.

However, in his words, Russia’s opponents "are unwilling or unable" to impartially assess Moscow’s position due to their political attitudes.

Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky said in an address to the OPCW on November 24 that Moscow kept providing evidence of Kiev’s use of chemical weapons to the organization’s Technical Secretariat. He stressed that NATO countries sent non-scheduled chemicals, riot control agents and delivery systems to Ukraine on a regular basis. In addition, according to Lysogorsky, Ukraine continues to conduct terrorist attacks using drones carrying toxic substances.

The 30th session of the OPCW Conference of States Parties is taking place in The Hague on November 24-28.