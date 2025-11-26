Joint statement, seven documents signed during Putin's state visit to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. During the Russian president’s state visit to Bishkek seven significant documents were signed, symbolizing the strengthening of bilateral ties. Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov also endorsed a joint statement emphasizing the deepening of their alliance and strategic partnership.

The agreements encompassed various areas of cooperation, including a protocol amending the treaty between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on military-technical collaboration. The two countries also signed an agreement between the Russian government and the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers on ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of their populations. Additionally, a legal framework was established for the operation of representative offices of relevant authorities handling internal affairs and migration in both countries. An agreement was also reached regarding the construction of a campus for the Boris Yeltsin Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University in Kyrgyzstan.

In the health sector, the Russian and Kyrgyz health ministries signed a memorandum of understanding focused on cardiology. Economic cooperation was bolstered through a memorandum of understanding on strategic planning between Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development and Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Economy and Commerce. Furthermore, Russian Post and Kyrgyz Post signed an agreement of intent, signaling enhanced postal cooperation.