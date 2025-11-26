US peace plan has positive points, needs further analysis by experts — Kremlin aide

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Russia views certain elements of the US-proposed peace plan for Ukraine positively, but much will need to be discussed with experts, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin in an interview.

"We have not discussed it [the peace paper] with anyone yet, because the document truly requires serious analysis and discussion. While certain aspects can be viewed positively, much will need to be worked through by an expert panel," he noted.

Earlier, the United States drafted a 28-point peace initiative that sparked criticism from Kiev and its partners in Europe who sought to add major tweaks to it. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations concerning Washington’s peace plan in Geneva. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the two delegations coordinated most of the plan, but some points were left for discussion at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. Later, Trump said that the peace plan had been whittled down from 28 points to 22.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow only has the 28-point document at its disposal and that it has not seen any other versions of it. According to Russia’s top diplomat, Moscow expects that Washington will brief it about the outcome of consultations with Kiev and the European Union.