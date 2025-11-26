Ukrainian forces strike Belgorod Region with over 100 drones in 24 hours

BELGOROD, November 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces targeted settlements in Russia's Belgorod Region with 106 drones and fired 13 projectiles over the past 24 hours, the regional operational headquarters reported via Telegram.

"In the Belgorod District, the settlements of Oktyabrsky, Vesyolaya Lopan, Nikolskoye, Chaiki, and Yasnye Zori were attacked by 7 drones, of which 4 were intercepted and downed. In Yasnye Zori, a driver was injured after a drone struck a car. The man received medical assistance and continues outpatient care," the headquarters announced, adding that two private houses were damaged.

In the Borisov District, the Ukrainian army launched 3 drones, damaging one private house. In the Valuysky District, 16 drones were deployed, damaging equipment at a production facility. In the Volokonovsky District, 7 drones attacked, damaging a power line, leaving the villages of Pogromets, Konovalovo, Verkhneyablonovo, and the hamlets of Vladimirovka, Davydkin, and Ulyanovka temporarily without electricity. Emergency crews are working on repairs.

The Alekseyevsky, Krasnogvardeysky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Prokhorovsky, and Rovensky districts were attacked using 36 drones and 9 projectiles, with no reported damage. Settlements in the Grayvoronsky District were targeted with 4 projectiles and 17 drones, damaging 3 private houses, enterprise equipment, gas and power lines, and a commercial facility.

The Shebekinsky District was attacked with 20 drones. A woman was injured after a drone struck a bus. According to the operational headquarters, she sought medical attention on her own. Doctors diagnosed her with barotrauma, and she continues treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. A private house was also impacted.