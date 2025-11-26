Russia fully meets Kyrgyzstan's fuel needs — Putin

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Russia fully meets Kyrgyzstan's gasoline and diesel fuel needs, which is being done on preferential terms, President Vladimir Putin said in a statement following Russian-Kyrgyz talks.

"Our country fully meets Kyrgyzstan's gasoline and diesel fuel needs and on preferential terms, without levying export duties, which also has a direct economic benefit for the republic," Putin said.

Gazprom supplies natural gas to Kyrgyzstan and has joined the program for the development of gas supply network of the Kyrgyz regions, the President went on.

"The authorities have allocated more than $400 million to Russian concerns for these purposes, which has already made it possible to increase the country's gas supply to 42%. And this work will continue," the Russian leader said.