Putin, Japarov discuss all foreign policy, economic issues in two days — Kremlin aide

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Russian and Kyrgyz leaders, Vladimir Putin and Sadyr Japarov, managed to discuss all existing economic and political issues in two days, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters following the talks.

"The entire economic agenda was discussed today. Foreign policy issues were not touched upon at the extended meeting, as they were discussed yesterday in a one-on-one format between the presidents," he said.

"Otherwise, all the topics of economic cooperation, including humanitarian issues, were deeply covered. In general, all the topics that are most pressing and relevant in our bilateral relations [were discussed]," Ushakov added.