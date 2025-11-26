Kremlin spokesman says media leaks of phone calls should not be overstated

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. The recent telephone conversation leaks are part of attempts to disrupt efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, but the significance of such media reports should not be overstated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I would not overstate their importance," he said, when asked who could benefit from the leaks.

"However, it’s evident that many actors in various countries, including the United States, may try to obstruct efforts to steer the process toward a peaceful resolution," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

According to him, there have been no new developments regarding Russia-US leadership interactions. "We maintain contact. At this stage, you must have heard [US President Donald] Trump say he plans to send [US Special Envoy] Mr. Witkoff to Moscow. We will inform you once the exact schedule for the Moscow meetings is finalized," Peskov added.