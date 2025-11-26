US plan to be reviewed with Witkoff, expected to arrive with team — Kremlin aide

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Russia has not yet begun formal discussions on the US-proposed Ukraine peace plan, but talks are set to be held during the visit of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is expected to arrive in Moscow with colleagues, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"We will review the plan’s content," he said. "The Russian side has not negotiated any specific documents with anyone yet," Ushakov added.

"We have scheduled a meeting with Mr. Witkoff. I hope he is not arriving alone and that other members of the US team handling the Ukrainian dossier will accompany him," the Kremlin aide continued. "Discussions will begin once they arrive," he concluded.

The US plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, which Russia previously received unofficially, consists of 28 points. The document sparked discontent in Kiev and among its European partners, who sought major revisions. On November 23, Kiev consulted with Washington on the matter, while several key provisions were left for discussion between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow possesses no versions of the plan other than the 28-point document. According to him, Russia expects Washington to brief Moscow on the outcomes of its consultations with Kiev and the European Union.