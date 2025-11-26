Kremlin to announce date of talks with Witkoff when determined

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. The exact terms of Russia’s consultations with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have not yet been set, but the Kremlin will announce them once they are agreed upon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He made the remark when asked whether anything new had emerged regarding cooperation with the United States.

"No, nothing new. We remain in contact. As you may have heard, President [of the US Donald] Trump himself said he intends to send Mr. Witkoff to Moscow. We will update you as soon as the exact dates for these meetings in Moscow are determined," Peskov said.