Putin, Japarov sign joint statement to deepen alliance

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov have signed a joint declaration aimed at deepening cooperation and partnership in a rapidly changing global environment, following bilateral Russia-Kyrgyzstan talks.

The signing ceremony took place in the press hall of the "Yntymak Ordo" residence. This strategic document sets ambitious, long-term goals for further strengthening bilateral relations.

In addition, in the presence of both leaders, an exchange of seven documents previously signed on the sidelines of the visit was conducted.