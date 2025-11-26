Russian intel officers, US official convene meeting on Ukraine in UAE — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. A new US official responsible for the Ukraine issue has held an apparently planned meeting with Kiev officials and a completely unexpected meeting with Russian officials in the United Arab Emirates, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

He explained that Russian and Ukrainian intelligence officers occasionally meet in the UAE to discuss sensitive topics. "The new US official currently responsible for the Ukraine issue suddenly turned up at the meeting," Ushakov noted. "As far as I understand, he met with Ukrainian officials, which must have been agreed in advance. He also held a meeting with our representatives, which was completely unexpected," the Russian presidential aide added.

When asked if Russia was represented by Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin, Ushakov answered in the negative. According to him, the meeting involved intelligence officers of a lower rank who handle sensitive practical issues.