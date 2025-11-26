Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan crucial for regional stability — Putin

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s unified military base in Kyrgyzstan contributes to stability throughout the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov.

"We pay special attention to security cooperation. The unified Russian military base hosted by the country is a vital factor of stability in the region," he emphasized.

Putin noted that Russia and Kyrgyzstan align their positions within international organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the United Nations.

"We are determined to closely cooperate during Kyrgyzstan’s presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which the country assumed in September. Today, we will have a chance to thoroughly discuss the full multi-faceted bilateral agenda and set the guidelines for further deepening our comprehensive cooperation," the Russian president concluded.

Russia’s unified military base in Kyrgyzstan, part of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces, participates in efforts to ensure airspace security in CSTO member states.