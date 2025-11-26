Putin says Russia-Kyrgyzstan allied ties continue to strengthen

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Russia and Kyrgyzstan maintain allied relations of strategic partnership that are developing successfully, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov.

"Russian-Kyrgyz relations of strategic partnership and alliance have been successfully advancing based on mutual respect, while taking each other’s interests into account, in the spirit of the fundamental treaty on friendship and cooperation," said the Russian head of state, currently on a state visit to Bishkek.

The visit comes ahead of a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Putin explained, praising Kyrgyzstan for its work as this year’s CSTO chair. Russia takes over from Kyrgyzstan next year, Putin added.

For his part, the Kyrgyz leader described Russia as a strategic ally, partner, and friend of his republic. "Russia has been and remains a strategic ally, a reliable partner, and a good friend of Kyrgyzstan. And, of course, we invariably appreciate the strong and multifaceted ties with fraternal Russia," Japarov stated.