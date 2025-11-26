FACTBOX: Cheboksary casualties, 33 Ukrainian drones downed after attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Two people, including a teenager, were injured in a drone attack in Cheboksary, a city in the Chuvash Republic in the European part of Russia.

TASS has compiled the key details about the attack’s aftermath.

Attack scale

- Air defense units on combat duty eliminated 33 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory during the night, the Defense Ministry reported.

- The breakdown provided by the ministry indicates 13 drones were destroyed over the Belgorod Region, 10 over the Voronezh Region, 4 over the Lipetsk Region, 1 over the Bryansk Region, and 5 over the Black Sea.

Aftermath

- Two individuals, including a teenager, were wounded in a drone strike in Cheboksary, the republic’s head, Oleg Nikolayev, reported via his Telegram channel.

- In addition, two residential buildings in the city suffered damage.

- The lives of the injured are not in danger, the Ministry of Health of the Chuvash Republic noted in a Telegram update.

- The ministry added that the affected individuals are receiving full medical care at a hospital.

- The interim head of Cheboksary, Stanislav Trofimov, announced via Telegram that residents of nearby buildings were relocated to a local school, where an ambulance team remains on standby.

- Temporary traffic restrictions have been put in place along Ivan Yakovlev Avenue and Mir Avenue in response to the drone attack.