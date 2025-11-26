Kremlin aide says unaware of source of media reports about phone calls between Russia, US

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia is clearly not `leaking’ private conversations to the press, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said, commenting on media reports allegedly revealing transcripts of his calls with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"I don’t know," Ushakov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin, who asked about the source of the transcripts. "Someone leaks [information] and others do the eavesdropping, but not us," he explained.

Earlier, Bloomberg published transcripts of Witkoff’s conversations last month with Ushakov and Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The phone calls took place on October 14 and October 29, respectively, the news agency noted.