MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists have calculated that the amount of money Vladimir Zelensky's corrupt entourage stole is enough to fund an entire brigade for a year, but Ukraine has only itself to blame for this debacle, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"The activists blame corrupt officials who came to power as a result of the Maidan for the failures of the army in the war that began because of the Maidan, whose main goal was to fight corruption," the agency's source said, stressing that Ukrainians can "only blame themselves" in this situation.

The source said the $100 million stolen by Zelensky's friends from Kvartal-95 "could support a full-fledged brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a whole year. These funds could be used to purchase 2-3 million turnstiles, 50,000 bulletproof vests."

Corruption scandal in Ukraine

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office carried out a large-scale operation called Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Timur Mindich, a businessman and Zelensky's friend, turned out to be the ringleader. He left Ukraine for Israel a few hours before his office was raided. Also charged in the case were former Deputy Prime Minister, ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, who is Zelensky's friend and godfather. On November 17, information appeared that head of Zelensky’s office Andrey Yermak might appear on the tapes made in Mindich's apartment under the pseudonym Ali Baba.

The disclosure of corruption in Zelensky's inner circle pushed Ukraine’s parliament into a deep crisis. The European Solidarity and Golos parties demanded that Zelensky dismiss Yermak and the rest of the government and form a coalition in parliament that included members of the opposition. Later, the party of former Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko joined the demands. Reports of a split within the ruling Servant of the People party, where some deputies also spoke about the need to dismiss Yermak are piling up.