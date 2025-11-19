Russia ready to resume dialogue with US on nuclear weapons reduction — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready for the resumption of a dialogue with the United States regarding the nuclear arms reduction if appropriate conditions are prepared, Russian Permanent Representative to the Geneva-based international organizations Gennady Gatilov said.

"Russia is ready to resume dialogue with the United States on nuclear arms reduction if appropriate conditions are on the table," the Russian diplomat said. "In order to form conditions for such a dialogue, Russia has announced its readiness to continue adhering to the central quantitative restrictions under the New START Treaty for another year after February 5, 2026."

"This measure will be viable only if the United States acts correspondingly and does not resort to measures that undermine the balance of existing deterrence capabilities. After all, ‘it takes two to tango’," the diplomat noted.

"We believe that this issue will be on the agenda of the next session of the Conference on Disarmament, slated for January 2026," Gatilov added.

The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) was signed in 2010 and entered into force on February 5, 2011. The document stipulates that seven years after its entry into effect each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers. The Treaty was signed for a term of ten years, until February 5, 2021, with a possibility of a further extension upon the parties’ mutual consent.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the treaty, described by the Russian authorities as the golden standard in the sphere of disarmament, for the maximal possible five years.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 21, 2023 that Russia was suspending its participation in New START but was not withdrawing from it. The president stressed that before returning to the discussion of the extension of the treaty, the Russian side wanted to understand how New START will take into account not only the United States’ arsenals but also stockpiles of other NATO nuclear powers, namely the United Kingdom and France.

On September 22, Putin stated at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the treaty's quantitative restrictions for another year after the New START expires in February. However, he emphasized that this measure is only viable if Washington follows suit.

Answering a TASS question on October 5, Trump said that Putin’s proposal "sounds like a good idea.".