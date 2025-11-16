Meeting between Putin, Trump postponed — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The Russia-US summit in Budapest has been postponed, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"The meeting [between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump] has been postponed for some time. Communications continue in this regard," Ushakov said.

Agreements reached in Anchorage is a good way to achieve peaceful settlement, the Russian presidential aide said.

"We are proactively talking on the Ukrainian settlement. Based on understanding reached in Anchorage," Ushakov said. "We believe this is indeed the good path to achieve the peaceful settlement," he added."

On October 16, US leader Donald Trump said after the telephone conversation with the Russian leader that they agreed to meet in Budapest soon. The summit was postponed later.