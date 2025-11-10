Russia's ownership of Kuril Islands not up for debate — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The scandal surrounding Minister of State for Okinawa and Northern Territories (the name for the southern part of the Kuril Islands in Japan) Affairs Hitoshi Kikawada, who referred to these territories as foreign, is Japan’s domestic matter, but the territorial status of these islands belonging to Russia should not be questioned by anyone, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have seen the media reports. This is Japan's domestic matter. The territorial status of these islands should not be questioned by anyone," the spokesman said.

Earlier, it was reported that on November 8, Kikawada conducted a remote inspection of the southern Kuril Islands from Cape Nosappu, the northeasternmost point of Japan, located in the city of Nemuro (northern Hokkaido Prefecture). This is a common practice for Japanese officials. During the inspection, he said: "After all, [we are] closest to foreign countries here." The official's statement caused an ambiguous reaction because it could be interpreted as "acknowledging the islands' belonging to Russia." In this regard, he was rebuked by the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary, the second-highest ranking official in the government.

Moscow and Tokyo have been in negotiations on a peace treaty based on the outcome of World War II since the mid-20th century. The main obstacle to such an accord remains the disagreement over rights to the southern part of the Kuril Islands. After the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the Soviet Union, but Japan disputes the ownership of the islands of Iturup, Kunashir and Shikotan, as well as several small uninhabited islands. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russia’s sovereignty over these islands is based on a firm legal foundation and is indisputable.

After Tokyo imposed anti-Russian sanctions over the situation in Ukraine, Russia halted consultations with Japan on a peace treaty. Moscow also withdrew from negotiations with Tokyo on the establishment of joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands and blocked the extension of Japan's status as a sectoral dialogue partner of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).