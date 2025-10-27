US blocks start of talks on preventing an arms race in space — Russian MFA

UNITED NATIONS, October 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to invite the United States to the negotiating table to draft a comprehensive, legally binding document to prevent an arms race in space, but it is Washington that is blocking the start of these talks, Russian delegation’s deputy head Konstantin Vorontsov said during a meeting of the UN General Assembly First Committee.

"We are ready to offer the US once again to sit down at the negotiating table and begin these talks on a comprehensive, legally binding instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space, including the prevention of the placement of weapons in space. However, the US is blocking these negotiations and preventing them from starting," he said.

Vorontsov also noted that the Russian side had not heard any comments from the US delegation on the US Golden Dome system, "which allows for the deployment of weapons in space."