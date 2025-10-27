US is pursuing policy of deploying weapons in space — Russian Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, October 27. /TASS/. Russia has expressed deep concern over the escalating risk of outer space becoming a battleground for conflict, as several Western nations pursue policies aimed at deploying weapons in orbit. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy head of the Russian delegation, articulated these worries at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.

"We see an increasing threat of outer space serving as a launchpad for aggression and war," he stated. "Certain Western countries are openly advancing plans to deploy weapons in space." He pointed to the United States' efforts under the so-called Golden Dome project as a prime example – an initiative focused on the comprehensive development of missile defense systems, including orbital interception capabilities. Vorontsov warned that such developments could lead to "a significant destabilization of the current situation and spark an arms race in outer space."

Despite these concerns, Vorontsov emphasized that preventing a full-scale arms race remains within reach. He called for the development of universal, legally binding norms that would prohibit the placement of weapons in space and the use of force against space assets. He highlighted Russia's efforts in this regard, including the updated Russian-Chinese draft treaty aimed at preventing the placement of weapons in outer space, as well as an international initiative advocating for no first deployment of weapons in space. Notably, 37 countries have already joined this initiative.

The diplomat also announced that Russia has submitted three draft resolutions on space security to the First Committee, urging all nations to support these proposals in the shared pursuit of outer space stability.