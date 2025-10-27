Timeframes of Putin-Trump meeting unclear, but sides are ready — aide

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. No tentative timeframes have yet been set for a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, although the sides remain committed to the idea, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said in a comment to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"There are no reference points yet, but there is readiness in principle to hold a meeting, if it is worked out by experts in advance," Ushakov said, when asked about possible timeframes.

The presidential aide added that the previous meeting of the two leaders, held in Alaska’s Anchorage, was organized within a very short period once the decision was made.