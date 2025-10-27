West wanted to break Russia, but went broke itself — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. By imposing sanctions, Western countries sought to break Russia, but they went broke themselves, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Made in Russia forum.

"To begin with, they wanted to break us, but they went broke themselves. Look at the economic indicators of the European Union. They speak for themselves," the diplomat said, commenting on the words of some Western politicians about Russia's allegedly ruined economy. "This is the work of the administration of [former US President Joe] Biden, who boasted, while still vice president of the United States, that he personally forced the European Union to adopt anti-Russian sanctions after 2014."

According to Zakharova, it is obvious that large-scale Western sanctions aimed at Russia’s financial and technological isolation and undermining the country's economic development do not have the desired effect.

"The number of anti-Russian sanctions restrictions in force today is about 30,000. However, the Russian economy has managed to adapt, maintains high stability and demonstrates growth," she said.

She said Russia continues to focus on building a new critical infrastructure for foreign economic activity as the West blacklisted the leading local companies and banks and denied access to most international financial instruments.

"We give priority attention to the formation of a financial infrastructure independent of Western countries, the development of settlements in the national currencies, the smooth functioning of industry and the financial system, the renewal of production and distribution chains, the formation of sustainable transport and logistics routes, the search for opportunities for import substitution and strengthening technological independence. Unilateral sanctions have become an additional incentive for more active and systematic work in these areas," the diplomat said.