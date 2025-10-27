US still demonstrating readiness for dialogue with Russia, Belarus — expert

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. The Trump administration continues demonstrating its readiness for a dialogue with Russia and Belarus, Fyodor Voitolovsky, director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations, said.

He recalled that some time ago the United States and the European Union proclaimed a goal of dealing a strategic defeat on Russia and did not rule out taking some steps to begin shattering the situation in Belarus.

"Now, we see that Washington’s views somewhat differs from those of many European capitals, in particular, London, Paris, Berlin. And even amid the continuing tensions in the Russian-US relations and the quite strained relations with Belarus, the Trump administration is demonstrating readiness for dialogue, if not cooperation, then for discussing the conflict that continues [in Ukraine] and for looking for political and diplomatic ways to settle it. This is a principally different situation," he said at the international conference "Eurasian Development Space in the Architecture of Multipolarity."

According to the Russian expert, it is necessary to think about the global situation after the situation in Ukraine is settled. "What will be at the next stage of the development of the situation in Europe, in Eurasia, how we should build the system of relations with European Union and NATO countries, including the United States, what will be the system of coordinates. If it will be a new Berlin Wall Europe is building against Belarus and Russia or it will be a new format of relations, the striving for compromises, for a balance of interests and powers to ensure peaceful coexistence and a potential dialogue and even cooperation in the long run," he noted.

These issues, in his words, are still open and efforts on both sides are needed to settle them. Russia and Belarus demonstrate their readiness for dialogue, Voitolovsky added.