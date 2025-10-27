Russian, North Korean foreign ministers’ talks to boost bilateral relations — MFA

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The results of the talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui will give a strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The outcome of the talks will provide a significant boost to the development and strengthening of the traditionally friendly Russian-Korean relations, which have reached a qualitatively new level of alliance," the ministry emphasized.

According to the statement, the discussions included a thorough exchange of views on current issues in the development of bilateral ties, including practical cooperation, with particular attention given to "the implementation of agreements reached during the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June 2024 in Pyongyang, as well as on the sidelines of the Beijing celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II."

The ministry added that both sides shared the view that the main cause of rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, in Northeast Asia, and globally is the aggressive policy of the United States and its allies. "The Russian side expressed its full support for the measures taken by the North Korean leadership to protect the country’s sovereignty and ensure its security," the statement said.

The North Korean foreign minister is currently on a working visit to Moscow.