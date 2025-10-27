BRICS works quietly, does not challenge anyone — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. BRICS promotes a positive agenda in world affairs, the union calmly and consistently does its work without challenging anyone, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Made in Russia forum.

She noted that the "emotional outbursts on both sides of the Atlantic" associated with unification are an understandable reaction to "the irreversible fundamental changes in the world order."

"At the same time, it is important to understand that BRICS does not challenge anyone. The association promotes a positive, non-confrontational agenda in world affairs, and offers a model of international cooperation, where decisions are made on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual consideration, and a balance of interests," Zakharova said. "BRICS is calmly and consistently working in this direction, regardless of the current political situation."

The diplomat said the international community is witnessing a shift from neoliberal and neocolonial practices to a new objectively multipolar reality.

"This is why it is quite natural that BRICS, which acts as a catalyst for such tectonic transformations, becomes an object of increased attention," she said.

According to Zakharova, the steady growth of interest to strategic partnership within the association, especially from the countries of the global majority, "speaks to the correctness of the course. We are determined to expand and deepen cooperation in the unification format to ensure favorable conditions for the progressive development of our states."

The BRICS Group was founded in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original membership of Brazil, Russia, India and China. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia became full members of the association in 2024. Next year Indonesia joined the BRICS as a full member and is now the BRICS chairman. In 2026, the presidency will pass to India.