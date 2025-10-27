MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. During the liberation of Novonikolayevka in the Zaporozhye Region, the military personnel of Battlegroup East eliminated a company of Ukrainian soldiers and cleared around 350 buildings, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

On October 27, the Russian Defense Ministry said Novonikolayevka was secured by special forces of Battlegroup East.

"With a swift rush, the scouts of Battlegroup East crossed the Yanchur river and took control of the settlement of Novonikolayevka, a large enemy defense area located on both banks of the river, which became an additional challenge that our fighters confidently coped with. As a result of coordinated and competent actions, the combat units took control of the enemy's defense area of over three square kilometers, cleared around 350 buildings, and eliminated a company of personnel of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the source said.