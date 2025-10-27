Russia, Turkmenistan united in countering extremism threats — MFA

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky discussed with his Turkmen counterpart Akhmed Gurbanov the two countries’ cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism.

"The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism, cross-border organized crime, and illicit drug trafficking. They held a detailed exchange of perspectives on the current regional and global security situation. The meeting of the two delegations confirmed the unity of Russia and Turkmenistan’s fundamental approaches to organizing international cooperation in this area," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sides emphasized the importance of consolidating efforts to counter "evolving security challenges and threats, with the central coordinating role of the UN based on the principles and norms of international law, without politicization or double standards."

"The consultations took place in a traditionally friendly atmosphere of equal, constructive, and trust-based dialogue, reflecting the goal of further strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan. The next round of talks on this issue is scheduled to be held in Ashgabat in 2026," the foreign ministry added.