Two civilians wounded in drone attack on civilian car in Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, October 27. /TASS/. Two civilians were injured after Ukrainian drones targeted a civilian vehicle at the village of Pogar in the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

"Ukrainian terrorists have been striking the village of Pogar using kamikaze drones for the second consecutive day. As a result of a cowardly targeted strike by kamikaze drones on a moving civilian car, unfortunately, two civilians suffered injuries. A man and a woman have been taken to the hospital, where they are receiving all necessary medical assistance," the official stated.

The regional head added that the vehicle sustained mechanical damage, and emergency and operational services are currently working at the scene.