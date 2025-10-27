US congressmen may arrive in Russia to meet with Russian lawmakers — senior MP

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. US congressmen may come to Russia to meet with Russian lawmakers but so far it is too early to talks about any concrete details, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"I don’t rule this out. They will come without fail, but it is too early to speak about concrete details," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), told journalists. "I will tell you within days, as soon as I know."

Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said earlier that Russia and the United States are looking at organizing a meeting between delegations from the US Congress and Russia’s State Duma lower house of parliament.