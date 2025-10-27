MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation has accelerated the emergence of a truly multipolar world and deepened the crisis within the West, particularly in European Union countries, stated Alexander Galushka, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Civic Chamber. He made these remarks during a podcast hosted by Larry Johnson as part of the media forum of the International People’s Unity Club, organized by TASS.

"The special military operation has fostered the rise of a multipolar world and worsened the crisis in the West, especially in Europe. We observe that Europe is transforming into a declining civilization – deteriorating and disintegrating before our eyes," Galushka explained.

He further highlighted a significant geopolitical shift: "At the same time, this operation has empowered non-Western nations - such as China and India - to recognize their agency and evolve into new centers of influence within the multipolar global landscape."

According to Galushka, "They are no longer seen as mere objects of Western control or as appendages to Western interests. Instead, these countries are asserting themselves as independent actors and vital drivers of global development."