{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Moscow has no illusions about EU ceasefire plan for Ukraine — Russian diplomat

Mikhail Galuzin stressed that the policy of Western European countries and the Kiev regime has been totally irresponsible

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia has no illusions about the European Union’s plan for a ceasefire in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has told reporters.

"I have no illusions on the subject, because up until now, the policy of Western European countries and the Kiev regime has been totally irresponsible, aggressive and futureless," he said, answering a TASS question about prospects of the EU peace plan for Ukraine.

"At first, they contemplated on inflicting a so-called strategic defeat on Russia," he continued. "Obviously, this was an impossible task from the very start. Now, the same politicians call for an immediate ceasefire without any preconditions. In other words, these countries are simply unwilling to see the obvious – in order to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, we need to work hard to eradicate its root causes."

Tags
Foreign policy
US blocks start of talks on preventing an arms race in space — Russian MFA
Russian delegation’s deputy head Konstantin Vorontsov also noted that the Russian side had not heard any comments from the US delegation on the US Golden Dome system
Read more
Russia needs buffer zone, so it controls areas beyond Donbass, Novorossia — Lavrov
The Russia foreign minister added that "root causes, that's what must be key to understanding how to help end this situation efficiently"
Read more
Russia ready to move in its contacts with US as Washington feels comfortable — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister recalled that he had a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio where he reconfirmed Russia's "full adherence to what was discussed in Alaska and to what clear understandings the presidents reached at that time"
Read more
A lot of ‘homework’ needed before Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov recalled that it was US President Donald Trump who expressed understanding that there is no sense to hold a summit now and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared this viewpoint in his statements
Read more
West inflates Russian missile costs to justify high weapons prices — expert
In Mike Fredenburg's view, "the West likes to inflate the cost of Russian weapons as a way to suggest Moscow is in a financial bind and manipulate the narrative of a looming Ukraine victory, while also masking real inefficiencies in the US defense industry"
Read more
Russia, US not playing games with each other — Trump on Burevestnik tests
Donald Trump stated that the US has no need to develop ultra-long-range missiles, since the "greatest in the world" US nuclear submarine is stationed off Russia’s coast
Read more
Vilnius airport temporarily closed
It is due to weather balloons that are used to smuggle cigarettes to Lithuania
Read more
Belgian official warns of Russia’s 'painful' response to possible asset seizure
Belgian minister of defense and foreign trade Theo Francken believes that Russia "may see the move as an act of war and deal a heavy blow to Belgium, which would be very painful"
Read more
Special operation exacerbates EU crisis, Civic Chamber’s official says
Alexander Galushka said that Europe is transforming into a declining civilization
Read more
Trump says he expects to visit China in early 2026 and receive Xi in United States
The US president highlighted a good relationship with his Chinese counterpart
Read more
Russia to reach LNG equipment import substitution, boost coal exports to India — minister
"By the end of 2025, we will fully achieve import substitution of 26 types of critically important equipment for LNG projects," Sergey Tsivilyov said
Read more
Russia ready to export oil technologies, eyes institute for global promotion — minister
Sergey Tsivilyov added that the technological offerings would also encompass centrifugal and piston compressors, pumping units, and modular equipment for well completion
Read more
Tomahawks will not fly deep into Russia — head of lawyers’ association
Sergey Stepashin highlighted that Russia possessed the Burevestnik missile at present
Read more
Russia does not see sanctions as temporary or targeted measures — diplomat
Maria Zakharova underlined that it is a mechanism for systemic strategic pressure on Moscow
Read more
Water level in Belgorod Reservoir drops by one meter after Ukrainian attacks
A state of emergency has been declared at the facility based on the federal operator’s order and an action plan has been approved to carry out restoration work
Read more
Russia-Venezuela strategic partnership agreement comes into force
The agreement, initiated by the president, strengthens bilateral cooperation in political and economic spheres, including energy, mineral extraction, transport, and communications, as well as in security, counterterrorism, and counter-extremism
Read more
Ukrainian army’s defense collapses in south of Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region
Russian troops are expanding a bridgehead in that frontline area, a source in Russian defense circles said
Read more
Lavrov to travel to Minsk for Eurasian Security Conference
he top Russian diplomat will focus particularly on the implementation of the Russian initiative for shaping a Eurasian security architecture and developing a Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the XXI Century
Read more
Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile covers 8,700-mile distance
The missile was in the air for about 15 hours, said Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov
Read more
Territorial issues in Ukraine addressed at Putin-Trump meeting — Lavrov
"Tthis is all reflected in many discussions," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russia sustains high oil supplies volumes to India in 2025
Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov emphasized that India remained a key partner for Russia
Read more
Russian special envoy gives Putin-themed chocolates to US congresswoman — Kremlin
"It was Dmitriev’s personal choice," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Moscow has no illusions about EU ceasefire plan for Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Mikhail Galuzin stressed that the policy of Western European countries and the Kiev regime has been totally irresponsible
Read more
Fence between Finland, Russia becomes tourist attraction — TV
The Finnish Border Guard recorded over 50 cases of border zone violations in the summer of 2025, Yle reported
Read more
Police shut down mining farm in Leningrad Region causing over 1 bln rubles in damages
The police detained six suspects
Read more
Kiev regime loses almost 4,700 troops near LPR borders in one week — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the opposing side suffered the most losses in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup West
Read more
Energy minister proposes new Russian technology to increase conversion rate to 100%
The depth of oil refining is a key indicator of the operating efficiency of oil refineries
Read more
Hungary cannot refuse from Russian oil — top diplomat
According to Peter Szijjarto, "the issue of energy supply should be considered as it is a physical issue, an issue of reality, since you cannot heat or cool your houses with politics"
Read more
Sanctions against Russia are a sign of 'fading nature’' of Western dominance — diplomat
"Global economic relations are changing dramatically, and these transformations are structural in nature," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about consequences of overnight drone attacks on Russian regions
A Ukrainian drone strike on a minibus killed one person and left five people injured in the borderline Bryansk Region
Read more
Trump says he would like to meet with Kim Jong Un if North Korean leader is interested
According to the US president, US sanctions on North Korea could be one of the issues on the meeting’s agenda
Read more
Russians are advised to carefully weigh all risks when traveling to US — MFA
The ministry highlighted that there have been troubling regressions into "vicious practices" of US law enforcement
Read more
Russia develops 'antidotes' to Western sanctions, relies on its own tech — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that localization of production "has become a kind of trend in the global economy"
Read more
Use of seized Russian assets would cost Germany over 100 bln euros — DPA
Berlin stands to lose the most if Russian Central Bank funds are planned to be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine, Matthias Schepp said
Read more
Results of parliamentary elections in Argentina to simplify upholding Milei’s vetoes
Currently, La Libertad Avanza is securing 13 Senate seats
Read more
German authorities ask US to exempt German Rosneft subsidiaries from sanctions — Bild
The publication recalled that the sanctions could have immediate consequences for three oil refineries: PCK in Schwedt, Miro in Karlsruhe, and Bayernoil in Vohburg
Read more
Over 11,000 Ukrainian men aged 18-22 entered Slovakia in one month
The highest number was recorded on September 21-22
Read more
Russian envoy to continue meetings with Trump administration — source
Russian Special Presidential Envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev would meet US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and other politicians as part of his visit to the United States
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over past day
Kiev loses 1,385 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Situation at Belgorod Reservoir stable after Ukrainian strikes — governor
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, it is still threatened due to the risk of further attacks
Read more
Russian deputy PM to attend East Asia Summit in Malaysia
It is expected that among other topics, the discussion agenda will include US tariffs against countries in the region
Read more
Russia ready to improve ties with US, proceeds from own interests — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the process of improving ties with the US is being hindered precisely by US sanctions and threats
Read more
Europe, Zelensky’s calls for ceasefire meant to buy time again — Lavrov
"This logic, which is deeply rooted in [Vladimir] Zelensky, whatever moves his head, brain, is obvious for any objective observer," the minister said
Read more
Bright fireball seen over Moscow was space debris fragment — scientist
"The relatively slow speed and its significant slowdown at the end of the visible portion of the flight, as well as the green and yellow shades, rather point to its artificial origin," Alexander Rodin said
Read more
Group East destroys company of Ukrainian troops in Novonikolayevka — security forces
According to the report, the combat units took control of the enemy's defense area of over three square kilometers, cleared around 350 buildings
Read more
Another series of explosions reported in Ukraine’s Sumy Region
According to Mayor Artyom Semenikhin, six explosions were heard in the city of Konotop on Monday morning
Read more
Russia and India to expand cooperation in seaborne oil deliveries
"In order to enhance the reliability of shipments, we are developing a Russian-Indian intergovernmental agreement to broaden cooperation in the seaborne delivery of oil and petroleum products," Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said
Read more
Russian forces destroy platoon of Ukrainian troops while liberating Yegorovka — sources
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Yegorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region on October 27
Read more
Palestinian president issues new constitutional declaration
According to the document, the new constitutional declaration reiterates the principle of the division of powers and the peaceful transfer of power by means of free and fair elections
Read more
Potential Russia-US summit to depend on US side — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, he was not invited personally, but had "a good conversation with [US Secretary of State] Marco Rubio"
Read more
Italian court rules to extradite Ukrainian national to Germany over Nord Stream blasts
According to the man’s lawyer Nicola Canestrini, the defense will challenge the ruling with the Court of Cassation
Read more
Burevestnik missile won’t further strain Russia-US relations — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that only the first tentative steps have been taken so far to bring these relations out of their previous state of stagnation
Read more
Wrong to say that Russia-US summit was canceled as no date was agreed — Kremlin
According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia and the United States only have understanding that a summit between their leaders should not be delayed for a long time
Read more
Trump says is about to settle his ninths conflict
The US leader believes that the conflict between Russian and Ukraine will be settled
Read more
Russia has no information about any country intending to leave BRICS — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that "BRICS is a voluntary intergovernmental association" and that Moscow always respects its partners' sovereign foreign policies
Read more
Ukrainian army withdraws its forces from Krasnoarmeysk, preparing to surrender city — POW
The Ukrainian serviceman said that the city's defenses were mainly held by mobilized troops
Read more
South Korea, USA maintain disagreements on key points of customs deal
"The method of investment, the amount of investment, the timeline and how we will share the losses and divide the dividends - all of these remain sticking points," South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said
Read more
After meeting with Lukashenko, Vatican representative calls isolationist policy suicidal
"This is a policy that only does harm," Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti said
Read more
Venezuelan government condemns military provocation in Caribbean Sea
"‘military exercises’ being conducted by the government of Trinidad and Tobago from October 26 to 30 under the coordination, funding and control of the United States Southern Command, which constitutes a hostile provocation against Venezuela and a serious threat to peace in the Caribbean," the Venezuelan government stated
Read more
Russia uses weapons very selectively — legislator
As Andrey Kartapolov said, Western countries know perfectly well that almost all Russia's weapon is one of a kind
Read more
Situation at Belgorod reservoir under control — authorities
"Employees are taking all necessary measures to ensure security, and the situation is under control," the reservoir’s Operations Department acting head Yury Paramonov said
Read more
Armenia willing to ensure cargo transit from Turkey to Azerbaijan and back — PM
Nikol Pashinyan hailed what he called a "historic" decision by Azerbaijan to lift restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia
Read more
EU remains largest buyer of Russian LNG — newspaper
According to The Guardian, from February 2022 to September 2025, the European Union imported approximately half of the LNG from Russia
Read more
Medvedev congratulates Russia’s friends on successful test of Burevestnik missile
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the tests of the missile had been completed successfully
Read more
Russia ready to offer India expanded LNG supplies
Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov noted that Russia continues to supply India with oil, coal, and petroleum products, and sees potential in expanding LNG exports
Read more
Vilnius international airport resumes operations
The airspace of the capital’s airport was reopened at 4:30 a.m.
Read more
Seoul considers Trump-Kim Jong Un Meeting unlikely
"Our administration’s overall assessment is that there are no specific signs indicating this meeting will take place," deputy director of national security for the South Korean presidential office, Oh Hyun-joo, said
Read more
Eighty-two Ukraine drones downed overnight — Russian Defense Ministry
Drones were also downed over water areas of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea
Read more
Trump may force Zelensky into playing by his rules — former CIA analyst
Larry Johnson said he could have stopped the war in Ukraine immediately
Read more
US diplomat mum about US’ additional sanctions against Russia
"There are many more things and many more steps and many more incremental turns of the crew that President Trump can do" to achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker added
Read more
Trump's remarks about sub near Russia are US president's point of view — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on whether the Kremlin considered Trump's remarks about the Burevestnik missile being "inappropriate" given the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine, Europe cannot win conflict with Russia — American journalist
Commenting on the Europeans’ attempts to inflict a defeat on Russia, Tucker Carlson expressed confidence that they would fail
Read more
Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile has no world analogues — Putin
The Russian President emphasized that the product is unique
Read more
Putin sends signal to West, noting successful trials of Burevestnik missile — NYT
The Russian leader specified that, while the decisive trials had been completed, considerable work is ahead to engage this weapon in combat duty
Read more
President Putin visits one of command posts of joint group of forces — Kremlin
The military officials provided the Supreme Commander-in-Chief with full information about the situation at the battlefront, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Putin, Tokayev discuss arrangements for Kazakh leader’s state visit to Russia — Kremlin
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to visit Russia on November 12
Read more
Putin hears military reports on situation in Kupyansk, Krasnoarmeisk areas — Kremlin
The Russian President also visited one of the command posts of the joint group of forces, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
No plans for talks between South Korean leader, Russian side at APEC summit — official
Third Deputy National Security Adviser Oh Hyun-joo said that South Korea had not received such a request from the Russian side
Read more
Burevestnik missile compatible with Iskander, Oreshnik launchers — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that the modularity and adaptability of Russian launch platforms enable transport and launch containers to be compatible with various carriers, including surface vessels
Read more
No progress on issue of Russia-Ukraine talks — senior Russian diplomat
Mikhail Galuzin referred to what Dmitry Peskov said on the subject: Ukraine is not responding to Russian initiatives, avoiding dialogue
Read more
Ukraine may face heating failures, plants shutdown in winter — NYT
According to the newspaper, several cities have already postponed activation of centralized heating in residential houses due to insufficient gas supplies
Read more
Russia creates doomsday FPV drone for use in event of nuclear attacks — UAV developer
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, it is a small drone that can be stowed compactly along with ground-based equipment
Read more
West fears Russia, not its missiles — legislator
Earlier, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin that testing of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile had been successfully completed
Read more
Burevestnik missile's versatility to ensure defense of Russia, its partners, expert says
Recognized for its versatility, the Burevestnik can be launched from various platforms and potentially deployed under joint agreements with international partners
Read more
Russian forces inflict serious damage on Ukraine, destroying all equipment — commander
Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov said that the Ukrainian armed forces are using all the equipment they have, both Western-made and other types
Read more
Putin suggests Zelensky may flee abroad, says Russia would take him in
"But he will be taken care of by those people whose interests he is serving now," the Russian leader said
Read more
Foreign mercenaries serve as blocking detachments near Pervomayskoye — Russian fighter
"I have heard over the radio we took from the enemy that there was foreign speech - various foreign languages, not just English," a grenade launcher from the 64th guards motor rifle brigade of Battlegroup East, with the call sign Amur, said
Read more
Russia shares Trump’s views that issues around Ukrainian settlement are resolvable
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recalled US leader as saying in Anchorage "we had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to. There are just a very few that are left. Some are not significant. One is probably the most significant, but we have a very good chance of getting there"
Read more
Press review: US eyes Venezuela ground op as Ukrainian militants grow active in Africa
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 27th
Read more
Ukraine intensifies use of UAVs to attack civilian targets in DPR
Denis Pushilin noted that the Donbass Dome electronic warfare system intercepts many of these attacks but cannot fully neutralize them
Read more
One killed, 23 others injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region in past day
Two boys are in severe condition, and they have undergone surgery, Vyacheslav Gladkov added
Read more
Trump comments on Russia’s Burevestnik missile test by praising US nuclear sub
The US leader added that it wasn’t "appropriate" for Russia to announce the completion of the Burevestnik missile tests with the conflict in Ukraine still underway
Read more
Hungary taking no measures to refuse from Russian oil, gas — US diplomat
"Our expectation is that countries like Hungary, Turkey, and Slovakia that continue to buy Russian oil and gas will come up with a plan and execute a plan that weans them off Russian oil and gas," Matthew Whitaker said
Read more
Appearance of bright fireball over Moscow due to increased space activity — scientist
"Such unexpected phenomena have been observed quite often recently, several times a year," Alexander Alekseyev said
Read more
Canceled Budapest summit sends signal to Russia to destroy Zelensky regime — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the long-awaited negotiation process may start only after that
Read more
Putin signs law terminating Russia-US plutonium disposition agreement
In addition to withdrawing from the main agreement, Russia has also denounced all associated protocols
Read more
Ukraine loses around 1,380 troops in special op zone over past day — top brass
Units of Russia's Battlegroup West destroyed seven armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, and a field artillery system
Read more
Ukraine, West behind deepfakes using Lavrov's voice — MFA
"The quality of these fakes varies, but overall, the style of the provocations is recognizable," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
State Duma to call on US to enter into equal dialogue with Cuba — draft appeal
The document, published in the Duma’s electronic database, underscores the need to end the economic, trade, and financial blockade of Cuba
Read more
Kremlin keeps details of US proposal on Ukraine under wraps
Dmitry Peskov also declined to comment on how the American concept aligns with Russia’s vision for security guarantees and the earlier Istanbul agreements
Read more
Russia, Vietnam work on establishing railway link
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, work is also underway to improve links between ports in Russia’s Far East and Vietnam to ensure more efficient cooperation
Read more