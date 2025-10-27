Moscow has no illusions about EU ceasefire plan for Ukraine — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia has no illusions about the European Union’s plan for a ceasefire in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has told reporters.

"I have no illusions on the subject, because up until now, the policy of Western European countries and the Kiev regime has been totally irresponsible, aggressive and futureless," he said, answering a TASS question about prospects of the EU peace plan for Ukraine.

"At first, they contemplated on inflicting a so-called strategic defeat on Russia," he continued. "Obviously, this was an impossible task from the very start. Now, the same politicians call for an immediate ceasefire without any preconditions. In other words, these countries are simply unwilling to see the obvious – in order to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, we need to work hard to eradicate its root causes."