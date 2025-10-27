Russian forces inflict serious damage on Ukraine, destroying all equipment — commander

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian troops are inflicting serious damage on the Ukrainian military and destroying all of the enemy's equipment, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are using all the equipment they have, both Western-made and other types. We are destroying such large quantities of enemy equipment that we are inflicting serious damage on the Ukrainians," he said.

Earlier, the commander told TASS that more Ukrainian servicemen would likely surrender and seek Russian citizenship, as most Ukrainians "are not eager to fight against Russia."